Tech Report: What to look for when choosing free encrypting messaging apps

By and Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After the recent widely-publicized hacks and leaks of private information over the last year, encrypted messaging apps have become more popular.

Celebrities, activists, and politicians are vocal about using these on their smartphones.

And now with WikiLeaks, claims of CIA hacking these apps are more appealing than ever for those who value their privacy.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter shows you what to look for in choosing one of these free encrypting apps.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

