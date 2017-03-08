The World According to Gary: Steph Curry does’Get Out Challenge’

By Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the ‘Get Out Challenge,’ NFL draft, and Russell Wilson and Ciara’s family portrait.

The movie ‘Get Out’ has sparked more than discussions on race. The latest viral challenge inspired by the movie has caught the likes of Steph Curry.

Russell Wilson and Ciara unveiled their family portrait that has sparked some debate. A very pregnant Ciara is holding her naked son, while her husband’s head hides behind her backside

Minnesota Vikings player, Adrian Peterson is looking for a new team. According to his father, his eyes are set on the Oakland Raiders.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s