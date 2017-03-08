SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the 1970s, one of the main objectives of the new women’s liberation movement was equal pay for equal work.

Back then, women earned less than 60 cents for every dollar earned by men. Now, it’s more than 90 cents.

But that’s the national average.

Here in California, not only is the pay gap much bigger, it is getting even worse.

The latest figures from the federal government say the median weekly paycheck for a woman in California is about 15 percent less than a man’s.

That’s $775 compared to $914.

That adds up to about $7,000 a year.

And it is the widest gap since 2002.

There’s some evidence the tech industry may be contributing to the gap. National figures show men now earn an average of just over 5 percent more than women in comparable jobs.

The Bay Area salary website glassdoor.com says 75 percent of tech jobs have a wider pay gap.

Female computer programmers make an average of 28 percent less than men with the same experience.

Women game artists earn 16 percent less.

The same is true for female computer security specialists and software architects.