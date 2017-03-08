VIDEO: Charges recommended in Sacramento Neo-Nazi clash

By and Published:

 

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Sacramento police are seeking charges against over 100 people from violence that erupted during a rally by self-described white nationalists.

The violent scene at the state capital happened back in June when counterprotesters confronted members of the Traditionalist Worker Party.

The California Highway Patrol is seeking 68 felony charges and more that 500 misdemeanor charges against 16 people for activities ranging from unlawful assembly to assault with a deadly weapon.

Fourteen people suffered stab wounds, cuts, and bruises.

Watch the above video to see the full report.

