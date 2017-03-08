SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A large, red-clad crowd filled the street in front of San Francisco City Hall for a “Day Without Women” rally in honor of International Women’s Day.

The event, organized by Women’s March San Francisco, honored the International Women’s Strike, a protest meant to highlight women’s importance to the economy and community. It encourages women to take the day off if they can or take other steps to show solidarity including wearing red or choosing not to spend money.

In San Francisco, the rally drew elected officials including Board of Supervisors president London Breed and Supervisors Katy Tang, Hillary Ronen and Sandra Lee Fewer, as well as Assessor-Recorder Carmen Chu.

Breed said her grandmother, who raised her, set an example for her of a strong woman who took care of her children and grandchildren and her community.

“That’s what we do as women, we don’t just talk about what we’re going to do, we roll up our sleeves and get it done,” Breed said.

Breed noted that the Board of Supervisors has a female majority for the first time since the 1990s.

“We are stronger, we are working together, we know there are bigger fish to fry in Washington, D.C.,” Breed said.

Shannon Coulter, co-founder of Grab Your Wallet, a site that lists all of the companies and products associated with President Donald Trump and his family members, encouraged the crowd to make use of their economic power as women.

Coulter said women drive between 70 and 85 percent of all consumer purchases and that those who voted against Trump generate two-thirds of national economic activity.

She noted that more than 1,400 companies have stopped advertising on the website Breitbart, which was previously overseen by Trump’s White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and many others have dropped products associated with Trump family members as a result of consumer pressure.

“Today, women are opting out of the economy because they understand their value within the economy,” Coulter said. “We need to keep flexing that economic power.”

Organizers of the City Hall event said they planned to join a noon rally at Justin Herman Plaza and march to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters.

Enforcement headquarters. Another International Women’s Day rally is also scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. at Frank Ogawa Plaza at 14th Street and Broadway in Oakland.