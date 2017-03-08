

OAKLAND (BCN) — A march celebrating International Women’s Day Wednesday evening in downtown Oakland remained mostly peaceful, according to police.

At about 5 p.m., several hundred women began gathering near Frank Ogawa Plaza at 14th Street and Broadway before marching toward Lakeside Drive.

During the event, officers arrested one person after two male suspects allegedly got into a disagreement and one assaulted the other, police said.

Additionally, a police patrol vehicle was side swiped by another vehicle in the 500 block of 14th Street. The patrol car sustained minor damage, however, no one was injured.

There no reports of property damage, according to police.

The march had concluded by about 9:30 p.m.