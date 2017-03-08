STOCKTON (KRON) — The former mayor of Stockton is now behind bars, facing several money-related charges.

Now, he says he’s preparing to mount a defense.

Former mayor Anthony Silva is being held at the San Joaquin County Jail.

His six felony charges stem from the Stockton Kid’s Club, formerly the Boys & Girls Club.

Silva says it’s his non-profit and that there’s more than meets the eye.

Details of the charges are still unclear.

Silva says he only got to read the charges for a few minutes Monday before appearing in court.

“I’m trying to mount some type of defense in here in shackles, there is more I want to say but can’t say it right now,” Silva said.

Silva’s bail is set at $1 million.

A bail reduction hearing is scheduled for next Monday.