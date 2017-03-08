Wisconsin men arrested in theft of 100,000 diapers

WISCONSIN (AP) — Two Wisconsin men have been accused of stealing 100,000 diapers from a charitable organization that provides goods to families in need.

The Post-Crescent reports that police arrested a 42-year-old Appleton man and a 52-year-old Neenah man, both of whom were former employees of the organization, called Valley Packaging Industries.

Investigators say they’re recommending charges of felony theft. The men have yet to be charged and are being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Authorities say nearly 1,800 cases of diapers, valued at $45,000, were stolen during several thefts between Jan. 3 and Feb. 13 at a warehouse in Fox Crossing.

Fox Crossing Police Lt. Scott Blashka says it appears the items were stolen in order to earn the men some cash. It’s unclear how much money the suspects may have made off the thefts.

