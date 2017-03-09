American Canyon bank robber threatens gun and pipe bombs

AMERICAN CANYON (KRON) — Police are looking for the man who threatened a U.S. Bank teller with a gun and pipe bombs Wednesday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., the suspect entered the U.S. Bank at 103 American Canyon Road and handed the teller a note, according to Police Chief Tracey Stuart.

In the note, the robber said he had a gun and two pipe bombs, Stuart said.

The suspect then left the bank with cash.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a slender black man with short or shaved hair.

He is between six feet and six feet four inches tall and weighs between 180 and 190 pounds.

The man was wearing black clothing with a red flannel shirt, dark glasses and a black and red hat.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the case to call them at (707) 253-4591 or text NVCS and a message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Bay City News contributed to this report.