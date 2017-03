ARKANSAS (KRON)– Cops in Arkansas pulled over a college student on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Instead of walking a straight line to prove his sobriety, he juggled.

An officer noticed a protruding object in his pocket and the student revealed it was a prop.

The officer then insisted the young man showcase his skills.

The officer was so involved with the impromptu magic show, that he recorded the whole act.

Officers learned rather quickly that the student was sober.