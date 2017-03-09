BART board considering raising fares

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– BART officials met Thursday afternoon to discuss raising the price of fares as the agency is experiencing a budget shortfall.

In February, BART shed light on its budget deficit and revealed a nine-percent drop in weekend ridership.

That drop is contributing factor in the agency not meeting it’s projected fiscal year budget.

@kron4news @SFBART board looking at possible fare hike – agency facing budget shortfall pic.twitter.com/bjbd21I2UH — Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) March 9, 2017