Bomb threat prompts evacation of Los Gatos Jewish community center

LOS GATOS (KRON) — The Addison-Penzak Jewish Community Center in Los Gatos is being evaluated Thursday due to a bomb threat.

The APJCC, located at 14855 Oka Road, posted on Facebook around 2 p.m. about the evacuation, saying everyone is safe and parents have been notified about where and how to pick up their

children.

Los Gatos police are at the scene but were not immediately available to provide further information about the incident.

Many Jewish community centers around the country have dealt with evacuations in recent weeks because of threatening calls and bomb threats, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL itself had its San Francisco office evacuated after a bomb threat last week.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

