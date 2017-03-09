Driver attacked on Hwy 101 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Video footage shows a driver being attacked by a group of bikers along Highway 101 in San Francisco during Wednesday’s evening commute.

Police suspect the group of bikers were part of a sideshow on southbound Highway 101.

In the video, the bikers are shown without helmets and taking up multiple lanes.

One witness said they were performing tricks on the highway.

Authorities believe the driver of the white Toyota Corolla bumped one of the bikers.

A black car moves in front of the Toyota Corolla to block him in.

Thr group of vehicles swarm his car.

A California Highway Patrol officer said the driver exits his vehicle on his own, while on the highway to approach one of the bikers.

The driver was surrounded and beaten.

He’s currently in the hospital with significant injuries including a broken leg.

I just intv @CHPSanFrancisco about driver who was beaten by group of bikers right on 101. Chp says it was sideshow pic.twitter.com/AtcL1nZazx — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) March 9, 2017