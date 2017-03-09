Eastbound Hwy 68 near Corral De Tierra Road closed due to sinkhole

MONTEREY COUNTY (BCN)–The eastbound lane on state Highway 68 in Monterey County is closed one mile west of Corral De Tierra Road, according to Caltrans officials.

The closure is due to a sinkhole on the roadway and a Sigalert was issued at 6:15 a.m.

Motorists are encountering reversing traffic control at this location with delays that are not to exceed 30 minutes.

Motorists can use state Highway 156 as an alternate route.

There is no estimated time for reopening Highway 68, Caltrans officials said.