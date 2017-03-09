Fairfield residents recovering from Suisun Creek flood damage

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — The Suisun Creek is normally just a trickle of water, especially after the last four years of drought. But this winter it has been surging with water and that has caught many neighbors by surprise.

Ana Fontoura moved into her home here along Willota Drive last fall. At the time, she hardly even noticed sleepy Suisun Creek which runs behind her back yard.

“It was like a trickle down there and nothing from the neighbors that this was concern,” Fontoura said.

But after big storms in January and February, the creek roared to life and Fontoura watched as the water rose more than twenty feet and flooded into her back yard.

“It was really scary,” Fontoura said, “we stayed up all night just watching if we were going to have to run for our lives.”

Lucky for Fontoura, the water did not do any significant damage to her home. Her friends next door were not as lucky. Flood waters ripped away at a 100 year old retaining wall that was the only thing standing between the creek and their back yard.

Now the wall is sitting in the creek bed and the ground beneath their pool is washed away with the drain pipes and concrete were sticking out of the hillside.

The family was not home on Thursday but Fontoura says her friends are devastated.

“It’s hard watching them go through this. What’s going to happen? How are we going to fix it? What are we going to have to do to fix it? How much is it going to cost us?,” she asked.

For the moment, the creek has receded and the erosion has stopped. Fontoura says the experience has made her wonder if moving there was the right decision.

“The thought of having to move, I just moved here! I moved here especially because of my friend lives next door. I guess if they move, I will move,” Fontoura said.

At this point, it’s unclear who is responsible for repairing the creek. Neighbors worry that it will fall to them to fix it.