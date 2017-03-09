Fire crews contain residential fire in San Francisco

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Fire crews in San Francisco contained a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at 390 Valencia Street.

Fire officials have yet to release the cause of the fire but said the fire started in the closet of a 3-story apartment complex.

The sprinkler system was able to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported.

