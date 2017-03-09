Fire crews contain residential fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Fire crews in San Francisco contained a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at 390 Valencia Street.

Fire officials have yet to release the cause of the fire but said the fire started in the closet of a 3-story apartment complex.

The sprinkler system was able to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported.

#030917WF1 UPDATE multi- story residential apartment complex fire in a closet contained by sprinkler no injury Unk displaced if any 0722 Hrs pic.twitter.com/7mHJu9cCvz — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 9, 2017

3 story residential fire in closet contained by sprinklers AVOID AREA AS WE MITIGATE 0722 Hrs https://t.co/e8vtMg2j0X — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 9, 2017

#030917WF1 WORKING FIRE, 1ST ALARM, 390 VALENCIA ST, 07:14 AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/sssXUrhuoZ — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 9, 2017