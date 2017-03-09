CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A freeway shooting has halted traffic completely on eastbound I-80 near San Pablo Avenue in Richmond, according to a tweet from CHP Oakland.

All eastbound lanes are closed. Two people have been shot. One of the victims has been airlifted to a hospital.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the CHP announced via its Twitter account that there had been a shooting on the highway.

A few minutes later, the CHP announced that all eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation.

No estimate was given for when the lanes might reopen. No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

Drivers are expected to have major delays.

Eastbound 80 near San Pablo Ave – Freeway Shooting – Expect Delays – PIO Wilkenfeld enroute — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) March 9, 2017

