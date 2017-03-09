How to get $10 tickets for ‘Hamilton’ in San Francisco

By Published:
This CD cover image released by Atlantic Records shows the Broadway cast album for "Hamilton: An American Musical," available on Oct. 16. (Atlantic Records via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Want to see the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” but don’t want to break the bank?

$10 tickets will be offered for the show in San Francisco through a digital lottery.

Tickets for the show ordinarily retail at a starting price of $100, with many costing several times that much.

The lottery will start on Friday, the same day the show debuts in the city at the SHN Orpheum Theatre.

For every performance, 44 tickets will be sold online at the discounted price. Seat locations will vary, but some will be located in the front row.

The lottery will open online at 11 a.m. two days prior to each performance and close at 9 a.m. the day before.

People can enter the lottery by visiting https://www.hamilton.shnsf.com or http://www.luckyseat.com/hamilton.html.

The musical, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, runs at the Orpheum Theatre from Friday through Aug. 5.

