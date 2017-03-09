Las Vegas stadium lease for Raiders not ready

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The lease agreement for a proposed Las Vegas NFL stadium won’t be ready before team owners meet later this month, when they could potentially vote on whether to approve the relocation of the Oakland Raiders.

The entity that oversees the proposed stadium on Thursday discussed some of the terms of the agreement and made it clear that a final deal won’t be reached within weeks.

The Raiders want to leave Oakland and move to a proposed $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium in Las Vegas.

The team hit a huge setback last month when casino magnate Sheldon Adelson withdrew a $650 million pledge, but it has now secured the financial backing of Bank of America.

Three-quarters of the league’s owners must approve the move. A vote could come during owners meetings later this month.

Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting is over. Mainly discussion about lease agreements. LVSA expects to have a lease draft by Apr. #Raiders — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) March 9, 2017