Man saves elderly woman crossing train tracks

SADDLEBROOK, N.J. (KRON) — A quick-thinking good Samaritan saved an elderly woman from being hit by a train.

The elderly woman, hunched over and using two canes, was crossing the railroad tracks when the crossing gates came down.

A man got out of his car and ran to her rescue.

He worked quickly to scoot to woman across the tracks. Another man then rushed to her help.

The two men manage to moved the woman out of harms way just before the train came barreling down the tracks.

One of the men involved, Jon Mango, said he is not a hero, he was just doing what needed to be done.

The 89 year-old woman was fine.