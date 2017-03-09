Man saves elderly woman crossing train tracks

By Published:

SADDLEBROOK, N.J. (KRON) — A quick-thinking good Samaritan saved an elderly woman from being hit by a train.

The elderly woman, hunched over and using two canes, was crossing the railroad tracks when the crossing gates came down.

A man got out of his car and ran to her rescue.

He worked quickly to scoot to woman across the tracks. Another man then rushed to her help.

The two men manage to moved the woman out of harms way just before the train came barreling down the tracks.

One of the men involved, Jon Mango, said he is not a hero, he was just doing what needed to be done.

The 89 year-old woman was fine.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s