SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 27-year-old man was shot and severely injured on 47th Avenue in San Francisco on Thursday night, police said.

It happened in the 2500 block of 47th Avenue. The man injured has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still searching the area for the suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 415-575-4444.

