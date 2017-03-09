Muni bus driver attacked by pedestrian

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco Municipal Railway bus driver was assaulted by a pedestrian early Thursday morning in San Francisco.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Folsom Street near Main Street just before 3 a.m. in the city’s South of Market area, according to police and Muni officials.

The driver was parked in an outbound 38-Geary bus when she was approached by a pedestrian.

The pedestrian walked up to the driver’s window, which was partially opened, and started to pull on her jacket, pulling her toward the window, police said.

The driver hit the suspect several times in self-defense and the suspect hit her back.

The suspect eventually fled the scene, police said.

The victim heard something fall and saw a knife on the ground, but told officers that the suspect never brandished it or attacked her with it.

The driver was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, but did not suffer serious injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and are looking for any surveillance video from the area.

It was unclear if the suspect was male or female, with police saying only that they may have been somewhere in their 30s to 50s.

Bay City News contributed to this report