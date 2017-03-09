Oakland man accused of producing child porn pleads guilty

OAKLAND (BCN) — An Oakland man has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child for abusing a minor at his home in the city’s Fruitvale district, federal prosecutors said.

D’mar Dwain Jennings Conway, 29, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Oakland on Tuesday and faces at least 15 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced by Judge Jeffrey White on June 6, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Conway, who was indicted by a federal grand jury last June, admitted in his plea agreement that on at least one occasion between 2007 and 2010 he induced the child, for whom he was a caregiver, to engage in a sex act.

Prosecutors said Conway also admitted that the victim was under 12 years old and that he induced the child to engage in sex acts so that he could produce visual depictions of the conduct.

In addition, according to prosecutors, Conway acknowledged that law enforcement found and removed from his home a digital memory card containing numerous images depicting him engaging in different sexual acts with a child who was between 3 and 6 years old.

Conway admitted that the images of the sexual abuse of the child were taken inside his residence, prosecutors said.

The grand jury indicted Conway on one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession and access with intent to view child pornography.

Conway pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation count and the other charge was dismissed.

Conway faces between 15 and 30 years in federal prison as well as fines, paying restitution to the victim and having supervised release after he completes his prison term.