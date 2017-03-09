OAKLAND (KRON) — Most of the stories involving “people behaving badly” can have a financial consequence if you get caught.

And despite the threat, many people persist in the bad behavior, and in the KRON4 newsroom, Stanley Roberts hears about it again and again–and the number one complaint?

People who cheat in the carpool lane.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

TONIGHT AT 10:50 ish

The most requested segment ever in the history of #PeopleBehavingBadly #CarpoolViolators @kron4news pic.twitter.com/MWKJ1fGzKP — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) March 10, 2017

