People Behaving Badly: I-80 carpool cheats get caught in Oakland

By and Published:

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — Most of the stories involving “people behaving badly” can have a financial consequence if you get caught.

And despite the threat, many people persist in the bad behavior, and in the KRON4 newsroom, Stanley Roberts hears about it again and again–and the number one complaint?

People who cheat in the carpool lane.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s