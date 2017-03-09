PALO ALTO (BCN) — Police have identified six more of the nine suspects arrested in connection with December robbery of an Apple store in Palo Alto, police said.

On Dec. 4 at 4:38 a.m., dispatchers received a call of a robbery in which the suspects drove a rented 2016 Kia Soul through the front glass window of an Apple store at 340 University Ave.

Oakland resident Lonnell Turner, 20, was arrested on Dec. 29 by Oakland police and booked into the Santa Clara County jail, according to police.

Robert Carter, 20, also of Oakland, was also arrested on Dec. 29 by Oakland police and taken to the Alameda County jail.

Oakland resident Reginald Ayala, 19, remains at large and is currently wanted on a $500,000 felony warrant.

Police said they also arrested two 17-year-old Oakland boys and a 17-year-old Oakland girl. Their names and photos are not being released because they are juveniles.

One boy and the girl were arrested in late December by other law enforcement agencies on unrelated offenses, according to police.

The girl has been released to her parents while one of the boys remains in juvenile hall in Santa Clara County.

The other boy, an Oakland youth, was arrested Feb. 22 by Newport Beach police on unrelated offenses and taken to Alameda County juvenile hall where he is now, police said.

On the day of the burglary police detained four suspects who they later arrested. Police identified them as 19-year-old Shaquin Ferguson who does not have a permanent address, 18-year-old Oakland woman Erica White, 18-year-old Oakland man Armonie Pugh and a 16-year-old.Ferguson was allegedly on parole for weapons offenses.

Pugh allegedly lied to police about his age. Police said they found out he was 18 years old instead of 17, which is what he allegedly told officers.

Pugh was taken from juvenile hall to the Santa Clara County jail.

Police said when the suspects allegedly rammed the Kia into the storefront, a 40-foot tall glass panel shattered but hung in place. The vehicle, however, created a hole in the storefront, which eight of the 10 suspects allegedly crawled through to steal Apple products.

Police are not releasing video footage of the alleged theft.

But police said the cost of the damage to the window, sidewalk and building was $900,000.

Witnesses told police they saw multiple people running from the area after the Kia crashed into the window.

The suspects allegedly abandoned the Kia, which had major damage, on the sidewalk in an alley across the street from the store. Officers allegedly found another vehicle, a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata, nearby.

Allegedly numerous computers and phones were strewn on the ground near the vehicles. Palo Alto police Capt. Zach Perron said officers allegedly found 42 items worth about $40,000 on the on the ground outside the store.

Another 37 items worth about $32,000 are still outstanding, Perron said.

Officers are investigating whether any of the suspects are connected to burglaries of other Apple stores in the Bay Area.