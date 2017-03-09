SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Suspended Oakland Raiders players Aldon Smith was detained by San Francisco police Thursday morning for public intoxication after an SUV he was riding in hit a patrol car.

The crash happened outside the SFPD headquarters at around 8:33 a.m., according to police.

The woman driving the SUV was detained after taking a field sobriety test. The SUV is registered in Smith’s name.

Smith was detained for public intoxication. Police say they him for his own safety and released him once he was sober. He will not be charged.

The 27-year-old has had multiple run-ins with the law since he arrived in the Bay Area as a first-round draft pick in 2011.

In August 2015, Smith was arrested for a third DUI and the San Francisco 49ers released him.

Smith then signed with the Raiders but was suspended from the NFL for a year in November due to the league’s substance abuse policy.

As he was leaving the police station, Smith denied that he was detained.

