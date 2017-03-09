Report: Pilot had difficulty starting engine before Riverside plane crash

By Published: Updated:
Smoke rises from a fire after a plane crashed in Riverside, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. The deadly crash injured several when a small plane collided with two homes Monday shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, officials said. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) – A preliminary report by investigators says the pilot of a small plane that crashed in Southern California last month had difficulty starting one engine.

Three people were killed outright in the Feb. 27 crash in Riverside and one of two survivors died Tuesday.

The report Wednesday by National Transportation Safety Board investigators says the pilot started the right engine of the Cessna T310Q and made several unsuccessful attempts to start the left engine before it began running.

The plane departed for San Jose and began a left turn as it entered clouds. Video then showed the plane descending in a slight left-wing-low attitude about a mile from the airport.

The preliminary report cites a range of other facts about the flight but draws no conclusions about what caused the crash.

