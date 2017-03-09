Richmond man pleads guilty to possession of child porn

OAKLAND (BCN)–A 40-year-old Richmond man pleaded guilty to charges of possessing child pornography Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Dumaka Hammond was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 10, 2016, and as part of his plea agreement, he admitted to accessing and downloading child pornography using the anonymous Tor Internet browser.

Prosecutors said Hammond acknowledged that more than 300 images were found on a laptop recovered from his home.

Some of the material showed sadistic or masochistic behavior, and some of the pornography involved prepubescent children.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 24.

Hammond could face up to 20 years in prison as well as fines, restitution and a period of supervised release.

