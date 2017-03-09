Richmond motorcycle officer injured in vehicle collision

Published: Updated:

RICHMOND (KRON) — A Richmond motorcycle officer is in stable condition after being involved in an accident.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The officer was traveling down the 500 block of West Cutting Boulevard. A car turned left and crashed into the motorcycle, according to officials.

The police officer was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

The motorcycle officer is a nine year veteran of the police force.

The name of the officer has not been released, along with the hospital he was taken to.

