Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Facebook takes a swipe at Snapchat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON 4’s Mark Danon layoffs, Facebook, Snapchat and labor costs.

U.S. employers announced plans in February to cut 36,957 jobs, a 19 percent decline from January, outplacement consultancy Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported Thursday.

Facebook is taking another swipe at Snapchat, this time with Facebook Messenger cloning its popular Stories feature and calling it Messenger Day.

Rather than jacking up menu prices, restaurateurs in California, Colorado and New York add fees to offset rising labor costs.

Black answers Dan’s question: What do you think about Mattel’s stock and 6% yield?