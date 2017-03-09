San Francisco 49ers sign seven free agents

(KRON) The San Francisco 49ers have announced they have agreed to deals with seven free agents on the first day of the league year.

The Niners have reached a two-year deal with quarterback Brian Hoyer, a five-year deal with receiver Pierre Garcon, a five-year deal with linebacker Malcolm Smith, a four-year deal with fullback Kyle Juszczyk, two-year deals with kicker Robbie Gould and receiver Marquise Goodwin and a one-year contract with tight end Logan Paulsen.

The first offseason under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch stands in sharp contrast to last season under general manager Trent Baalke and coach Chip Kelly. San Francisco signed just two free agents last year on the way to a 2-14 record that cost Baalke and Kelly their jobs.

BREAKING: The #49ers have agreed to terms with 7 free agents. Details: https://t.co/xXYCo2ROYf pic.twitter.com/xEnjVCv75G — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 9, 2017