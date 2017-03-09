Search for Palo Alto Caltrain sexual assault suspect

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Sheriff’s Officials are searching for the man who sexually assaulted a woman at the Palo Alto Wednesday.

It happened between 10:45 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. at the University Caltrain Station, according to San Mateo Sheriff’s Office.

The adult female was waiting at the Marguerite Stanford bus kiosk on the southbound platform of the University Caltrain Station when the suspect approached her, officials said.

The suspect was speaking with the woman when he began sexually assaulting her. She pushed the man away but he grabbed her, according to officials.

The victim was able to fight off the suspect, officials said, who then fled.

The woman was not injured.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 35 and 40 years-old. He is between five foot six and five foot eight and weighs between 190 and 210 pounds.

He has a short haircut and a full beard that is trimmed.

The suspect was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with yellow writing on it, light brown or beige pants and dark tennis shoes.

He was carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information about this case, please call Detective Mike Brown at (650) 622-8053 or email him at Mbaron@smcgov.org

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people to be aware of their surroundings. Don’t get distracted by electronics. Wait in well-lit area or areas where you can be seen by others or see others.

NEWS: Do you know me? Have you seen me? Looking for sexual assault suspect @Caltrain station @PaloAltoPolice https://t.co/9VF1lZCrkP pic.twitter.com/fe7jUvdgAM — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) March 9, 2017