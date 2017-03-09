Sexual battery suspect wanted in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — The City of Berkeley has asked Berkeley Police to warn the student community that a sexual battery suspect, who is known to frequent college campuses, is at large.

The suspect is wanted for a sexual batter incident that occurred on Feb. 20 at Center Street in downtown Berkeley.

He has had a number of encounters with Berkeley Police in the past, including for peeping.

The suspect is described as a 53 year-old man, five foot eight inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.

He has black hair with brown eyes and was wearing bright orange tennis shoes.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the City of Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900.