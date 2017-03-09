Sheet metal goes through SUV windshield, driver survives

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KRON) — An Arizona man is lucky to be alive after a load of sheet metal went straight through the windshield of his SUV.

The vehicle was traveling on a highway when he rear-ended a truck transporting a load of corrugated sheet metal.

The metal was hanging off the end of the truck so it went sailing through the SUV’s windshield when the vehicles collided.

Miraculously, the driver was able to walk away from the collision.

When the paramedics arrived, they put a brace on the man’s neck and helped him onto a stretcher. He was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

The injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to a state trooper.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

