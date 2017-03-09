Sir Francis Drake Blvd reopen after round of landslides

By Published: Updated:


MARIN COUNTY (KRON)– Marin Public Works officials announced early Thursday morning that Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Marin County is now open.

The road was closed twice this week after a round of mudslides plagued the area.

Wednesday’s mudslide prompted the immediate closing of the road until crews were able to stabilize the area.

Initially, Highway Patrol officials said the road would be closed well into Thursday morning’s commute.

Crews plowed the area until late Wednesday morning, which resulted in its reopening before the estimated time.

 

