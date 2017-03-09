String of robberies at gunpoint reported within 13 minutes

FREMONT (BCN)–Three street robberies at gunpoint were reported in a 13-minute time span in Fremont on Tuesday night.

The robberies, which occurred within 5 miles of each other, appear to have been committed by the same suspects, who remain at large, police said.

The first robbery was reported at 10:19 p.m.

Police said the victim was walking on the west side of Logan Drive and approaching Mattos Drive when two men jumped out of a car and demanded her laptop and cellphone at gunpoint.

The second robbery was reported at 10:28 p.m. in the 39500 block of Wainwright Common. According to police, the victim was parked in his car in a parking lot when a suspect knocked on his window and stole his iPhone at gunpoint.

Police said they received the third robbery call at 10:32 p.m. on Everglades Park Drive, where the victim was robbed of her purse in her driveway.

The first suspect is described as an armed 6 feet tall unshaven black man in his 20s who was wearing a black beanie and black hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

The second suspect is described as a thin black man who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and in his 20s who was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt

and mesh workout pants with orange coloring.

Two other suspects were reported to be involved as well, but have not been described by police.

The suspects’ car is described as a blue or black four-door 2012-2015 BMW Sedan with a license plate number possibly starting with a 6.

Patrol units pulled over several cars matching the description, but have not yet located the suspects.