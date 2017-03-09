Sunnyvale collision involving police vehicle

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — A vehicle collision involving a police vehicle has closed the intersection of Mathilda Avenue and El Camino Real in Sunnyvale.

All directions of El Camino Real and Mathilda Avenue are closed at the intersection, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The intersection will remain closed for four hours while the accident is investigated.

The officer involved was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

