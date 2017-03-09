The World According to Gary: J.Lo and A-Rod’s budding romance

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom, and Gary Radnich talk Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez’s new relationship, Warrior’s loss to the Celtics, and KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian’s debut on an NBA dance team.

Things are heating up between songstress Jennifer Lopez and her Yankee’s boo, Alexander Rodriguez. Darya has coined the new couple,”J.Rod.”

The Golden State Warriors took a loss right on their home court against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night.

KRON4 reporter, Ella Sogomonian, made her debut as a Warriors dancers. Ella told Darya that she might have bitten off more than she could chew.chewed.