The World According to Gary: J.Lo and A-Rod’s budding romance

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom, and Gary Radnich talk Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez’s new relationship, Warrior’s loss to the Celtics, and KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian’s debut on an NBA dance team.

Things are heating up between songstress Jennifer Lopez and her Yankee’s boo, Alexander Rodriguez. Darya has coined the new couple,”J.Rod.”

The Golden State Warriors took a loss right on their home court against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night.

KRON4 reporter, Ella Sogomonian, made her debut as a Warriors dancers. Ella told Darya that she might have bitten off more than she could chew.chewed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s