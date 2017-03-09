VIDEO: Police looking for man who robbed Bay Area liquor stores

FREMONT (BCN) — Police in four different cities are looking for a man suspected in a series of armed robberies in the Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley late last year.

Between Oct. 17 and Nov. 7, the man allegedly used a gun to rob several liquor stores and 7-Eleven stores in Fremont, San Jose, Milpitas and Stockton, according to police.

He was often wearing an orange construction vest and is described as an Asian or Filipino man in his 20s, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds.

He was driving a late 1990s or early 2000s model white Ford Explorer XLT.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Fremont police Detective M. Gebhardt at (510) 790-6954 or mgebhardt@fremont.gov, or the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.