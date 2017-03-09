SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose City Council on Thursday will end their public hearing on the Coyote Creek flooding, according to KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe.

Flood victims will hear what went wrong and how the city will avoid a repeat situation.

“There is no question in my mind there was a failure of some kind…,” mayor Sam Liccardo said.

Even as the flood waters were still rising back on Feb. 21, Liccardo acknowledged mistakes were made.

“If the first time a resident is aware that they need to get out of a home is when they see a firefighter in a boat, then clear.y there has been a failure,” Liccardo said last month.

Exactly what went wrong when water released from the rain-swollen Anderson Reservoir overwhelmed Coyote Creek led to some finger-pointing with the city and the Santa Clara Valley Water District over what the city knew and when, but as he thanked firefighters for rescuing 500 people, the mayor accepted blame nonetheless.

“The bureaucratic finger-pointing stops today,” Liccardo said. “This happened in my city. I’m responsible.”

#SanJose City Council convenes public hearing on #CoyoteCreek flood. Flood victims to hear what went wrong & how city will avoid repeat pic.twitter.com/1kztmCbWGF — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) March 9, 2017

Some 14,000 people were evacuated as the Coyote Creek flooded parts of Rock Springs, Naglee Park, and Old Oakland Road, causing at least $73 million in damage.

People whose homes and cars were under water have many questions about what went wrong.

The mayor himself, along with hundreds of volunteers and more than $6 million in donations, have helped to put things right.

But the mayor and city council will no doubt get an earful from flood victims Thursday amid a pledge to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again.