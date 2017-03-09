LYNDHURST, Ohio (KRON) — People in northeast Ohio are still feeling the effects of a wind storm that swept through their area this week.

Those strong winds gave a mother a scare as she watched her daughter go flying off their porch.

And it was all caught on camera.

Four-year-old Madison Gardner and her mom had just arrived home in Ohio Wednesday afternoon.

Winds had been strong for days, but as Madison headed inside, she was in for a ride.

Good thing she had a good grip on that door handle.

Her mother says she ran over and Madison was still holding on.

The little girl wasn’t hurt.

But she was definitely shocked.

After reviewing surveillance cameras, the whole family got a good laugh out of it all.