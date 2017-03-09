VIDEO: Woman steals package from Hayward home

HAYWARD (KRON) — A woman was caught on camera stealing a package off the front porch of a Hayward home on Wednesday.

The theft happened at 4:13 p.m. at a house on Sylvia Street near Middle Lane, according to a viewer who sent the video to KRON4.

The viewer told KRON4 that there has been a rash of package thefts in Hayward’s Mt. Eden area.

He actually watched the theft happened on his phone while on his way home.

The viewer also tells KRON4 that the thieves seem to be targeting newer homes and developments.

