Water main break floods Pittsburg neighborhood

PITTSBURG (KRON)–Pittsburg fire crews and police responded to a water main break in a residential neighborhood late Wednesday night that sent water rushing into homes.

The water main break happened near 11 street and Black Diamond Street, according to a fire official.

A buckle in the asphalt resulted in water spilling into the street.

Multiple houses and apartment complexes were surrounded by at least 2-feet of water.

Water seeped into the basements of at least four homes.

Fire crews secured residents in place as they worked to isolate the break.