SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two juveniles have been arrested on suspicion of numerous offenses following an armed robbery in a parking garage in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood last week, police said.

Officers responded at 8:23 p.m. to a robbery at a parking garage at Fifth and Mission streets.

A 24-year-old San Francisco man had been in a stairwell of the parking garage when two people wearing ski masks and hooded sweatshirts approached him, according to police.

One suspect pointed a gun at the man and at one point put the barrel of the gun to the man’s face.

The suspects stole the man’s cellphone and wallet before running away.

As some officers were on their way to the garage, two other officers started searching the Powell Street BART station, police said.

When the two officers reached the train platform, they saw two people who matched the description of the suspects.

As the officers approached, the two suspects walked away quickly.

The officers followed them and following a struggle on a stairway the officers detained the pair, police said.

The officers found a gun on the floor left by one of the suspects and recovered the victim’s cellphone and wallet from the other suspect.

Police said they also seized ski masks and other evidence. Both suspects were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.

One youth was also admitted on suspicion of resisting arrest, carrying a gun in public while wearing a mask, carrying a concealed gun, carrying a loaded gun with the intent to carry out a felony and possessing a

gun as a minor.

The other suspect was also admitted on suspicion of obstructing a police officer by means of threats, force or violence and wearing a mask to avoid being identified while carrying out a public offense.

Because the suspects are juveniles neither their names nor their photos will be made public, police said.

The robbery is still under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to get in touch with police by calling (415) 575-4444 or texting a tip to TIP411 and starting the message with SFPD.

Anyone providing a tip can remain anonymous, according to police.