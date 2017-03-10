SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco have arrested three men in connection with a shooting in the Outer Sunset District Thursday night.

A 27-year old man was shot while police say he was standing in the area of 47th Avenue and Vicente Street near Ocean Beach and the zoo.

Reports say three men approached him. One of them opened fire on the 27-year-old.

All three ran from the area but were tracked down by police. And the man suspected to be the shooter was booked in jail.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.