49ers add second quarterback in free agency

By Published:
Matt Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Matt Barkley (2) throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

(KRON) The San Francisco 49ers have gone from no quarterbacks to signing two in the first two days of free agency.

Friday morning Matt Barkley was added to the roster.

Barkley quickly tweeted and changed his header photo to the 49ers logo.

On Thursday the 49ers Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer and Barkley were teammates with the Chicago Bears in 2016.

