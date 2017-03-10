49ers add second quarterback in free agency

(KRON) The San Francisco 49ers have gone from no quarterbacks to signing two in the first two days of free agency.

Friday morning Matt Barkley was added to the roster.

Barkley quickly tweeted and changed his header photo to the 49ers logo.

Back to the golden state.. Hey @49ers, let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/DzrBSxo0w1 — Matthew Barkley (@MattBarkley) March 10, 2017

On Thursday the 49ers Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer and Barkley were teammates with the Chicago Bears in 2016.

Take a look at photos of all of the #49ers free-agent acquisitions so far in 2017. 📸 https://t.co/J311xvyI8o pic.twitter.com/O5eao7B8mE — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 10, 2017