80 shootings on Bay Area freeways in 15 months

(KRON) There have been 80 shootings on Bay Area freeways over the past 15 months.

During an update on Thursday’s shooting on I-80 in Richmond the CHP confirmed to KRON4 News that most of the 80 shootings have been “targeted.”

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun was at the CHP briefing and tweeted:

CHP says 80 Shootings on Bay Area Freeways over past 15 Months @kron4news pic.twitter.com/BL8VhJUMYX — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) March 10, 2017

The latest was Thursday’s shooting on Interstate 80 in Richmond was gang related. The CHP has arrested 3 suspects in connection with the shooting which they call “targeted.”

Two people were shot in the incident at about 3:30 p.m.near San Pablo Avenue.

On Frdiay afternoon the CHP confirmed to KRON4 News that one victim, a 24 year old male from Pinole is in grave condition. The second victim, a 24 year old female is in stable condition.

The male victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The three suspects were taken into custody in Richmond’s Iron Triangle neighborhood, according to CHP Oakland.

Witnesses described the vehicle that appeared to be involved in the shooting as a silver Dodge Charger.

The freeway was shut down until just before 9 p.m. Thursday.