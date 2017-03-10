Alaska Airlines to offer new flights from San Jose, San Francisco

SAN JOSE (BCN) — Alaska Airlines on Thursday announced three new nonstop flights from Mineta San Jose International Airport to three new destinations for the airline.

Starting Aug. 28, Alaska Airlines will fly daily to Tucson and Austin and on Sept. 20 crews will start flying to Los Angeles four times a day.

Tucson is also a new destination for people who fly out of San Jose International Airport, according to airport officials.

San Jose airport officials said the new flights cement the airport as America’s fastest growing airport based on the percentage increase in available seat capacity among the 50 largest airports.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo thanked Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden and his team for investing in San Jose.

The new flights build on new nonstop service from San Jose to Newark starting Sunday and three daily flights to Burbank starting next week.

Alaska Airlines also announced 10 new flights from San Francisco International Airport, which will begin Aug. 31 with a flight to Philadelphia.

The 13 new flights from the Bay Area represent the largest new market announcement in company history, Alaska Airlines officials said.

Executive vice president and chief commercial officer Andrew Harrison said the company is following a strategy it used in the Pacific Northwest, which is to offer convenient nonstop flights to places people want to go the most.

Spokeswoman Halley Knigge said, “Our goal is to be the go-to airline for people on the West Coast. Today’s new market announcement is part of our work toward that goal.”

The company has been successful with record fourth-quarter and record full-year 2016 earnings. At the end of last year it completed its merger with Virgin Airlines.