Alleged San Francisco serial burglar arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An alleged serial burglar believed to be connected to at least four burglaries in San Francisco was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

Evan Underwood, 23, was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue.

The burglaries happened in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue, the 2800 block of Bryant Street, the 2500 block of 39th Avenue and the 2400 block of 40th Avenue.

Police were able to identify Underwood as a suspect thanks to tips from residents.

Before his arrest, Underwood was convicted in San Francisco of narcotics, theft and burglary offenses and is on probation for attempted burglary, according to police.

The four burglaries tied to Underwood are still being investigated, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message. Anyone providing tips has the option to remain anonymous, according to police.