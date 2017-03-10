A’s manager Bob Melvin departs Arizona for personal matter

In this Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 file photo Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin poses for a portrait in Mesa, Ariz. This image reflects the Athletics active roster as of when this image was taken. Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin has left Arizona and the team at spring training to tend to a personal matter. A timetable for Melvin’s return was unclear, the club said Friday, March 10, 2017. Bench coach Mark Kotsay will manage the A’s during Cactus League action during Melvin’s absence. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin left spring training to tend to a personal matter.

A timetable for Melvin’s return to Arizona was unclear, the club said Friday. Bench coach Mark Kotsay will manage the A’s during Melvin’s absence.

The 55-year-old Melvin is beginning his fifth season managing Oakland after previous managerial stints with Seattle and Arizona.

